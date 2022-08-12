Comedic Open-World RPG Soccer Story Announced For Late 2022

No More Robots announced their new game, Soccer Story, will be coming out sometime later this year for PC, consoles, and Stadia. The game will mix RPG mechanics with an open-world environment and puzzles in this comedic story about how everything, including saving the world, can be dealt with through the game of soccer. A calamity has torn through the world (of soccer) as the sport has been banned for over a year. But now, a magical soccer ball has picked out its version of the Chosen One, who will become the savior of the sport. The game may not have a proper release date, but you can check out the announcement trailer and more info here as we patiently wait for the date reveal.

Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you'll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of different sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and sometimes use your brain just as much as your balls. In a world that has long forgotten The Beautiful Game, can you remind them why soccer is top of the table, and best the most formidable teams, including the local toddlers and a group of sharks? Drop your soccer ball and play anywhere! The world is full of goals, puzzles and secrets – it's up to you to find them!

Play a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs and wacky soccer-adjacent sports.

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest soccer teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas.

Save soccer and restore peace and harmony to the world.

Grab a friend for a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains.