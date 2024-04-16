Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Athenian Rhapsody, Nico Papalia, Top Hat Studios

Comedy RPG Athenian Rhapsody Set For May 2024 Release

Fight enemies with IBS in the brand new comedic RPG, Athenian Rhapsody, set to be released for PC and consoles in mid-May.

Article Summary Athenian Rhapsody, a comedic RPG, launches May 14, 2024 on PC and consoles.

Game features turn-based combat with real-time dodging and mini-games.

Players can fight or befriend a range of unique enemies and party members.

Includes an online social system for sharing gameplay experiences.

Indie game publisher Top Hat Studios, working with solo developer Nico Papalia, has announced a release date for Athenian Rhapsody. This is a fun practice int he absurd as you're getting an RPG that has influences from Dark Souls, Cooking Mama, WarioWare, and more, all wrapped in a modernized Earthbound-looking display and comedy mixed throughout. You can fight enemies with IBS! Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the game will arrive on PC via Steam and all three major consoles on May 14, 2024.

Athenian Rhapsody

Athenian Rhapsody is a turn based RPG which includes intense and fast paced real-time-dodging. You'll be faced with many challenges, and you'll have to fight your way through the world by either fighting, or awkwardly trying to make friends with your opponents through pick-up-lines, mean jokes, memory games, and other strange and funny interactions.

16 Potential party members for you to interact with! – Each of these characters has a bold personality, and a large amount of depth for you to discover. You can choose to adventure with whoever you'd like! There truly is a favorite for everyone to bond with, I promise.

– Each of these characters has a bold personality, and a large amount of depth for you to discover. You can choose to adventure with whoever you'd like! There truly is a favorite for everyone to bond with, I promise. Tons of enemies for you to FIGHT or BEFRIEND! – This world has no shortage of intense battles with opponents that range from weird, wacky, tough, cute, and outright goofy!

– This world has no shortage of intense battles with opponents that range from weird, wacky, tough, cute, and outright goofy! Varying battle mechanics to always keep the action fresh! – Many characters will switch up the tactics of battle, you'll be faced with various minigames based on the scenario you find yourself in.

– Many characters will switch up the tactics of battle, you'll be faced with you find yourself in. Absolutely hilarious. – This game is fast paced, action packed, and full of zany and ironic humor that anyone can have a nice laugh at.

– This game is that anyone can have a nice laugh at. Lots of rabbit holes, secrets, and suspicious endeavors! – You will NOT run out of things to do. If you do, you probably haven't seen the sunlight in quite some time!

– You will NOT run out of things to do. If you do, you probably haven't seen the sunlight in quite some time! Choose your own adventure! – Nothing substantial in this game is up to RNG. You choose your pathway from start to finish, creating an extremely specific pathway which will then be recorded into your playthrough's Rhapsody!

– Nothing substantial in this game is up to RNG. You choose your pathway from start to finish, creating an extremely specific pathway which will then be recorded into your playthrough's Rhapsody! Vigorous mental challenges, and intense puzzles! – You may face mind-bendingly difficult challenges such as "Spell Richard" and "Feather Carry" throughout your Rhapsody. Would you dare come face to face with the infamous 3×3 slide puzzle?

– You may face mind-bendingly difficult challenges such as "Spell Richard" and "Feather Carry" throughout your Rhapsody. Would you dare come face to face with the infamous 3×3 slide puzzle? An Online Social System and Event System! – You'll be able to share Rhapsodies between your friends. Share, combine, read through, and maybe even delete your friend's Rhapsodies! Timed events will be coming out after the game's release, so that you'll have the chance to continue your Rhapsodies. More on this later…

