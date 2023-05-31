Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Mechikabura SCR Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals another Secret Rare from the upcoming expansion Wild Resurgence: Mechikabura SCR.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the Secret Rares, or SCRs, from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

It's Dark King Mechikabura, Last Judgement, featured on the final SCR of the set. That means that the SCRs include Dark King Mechikabura, Son Goku, and Shenron. The Dark King Mechikabura Saga follows the Prison Planet Saga in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the promotional manga and anime that exists in the alternate Xeno Timeline. Mwchikabura is the supreme ruler of the Demon Realm and was also the lead antagonist of the Dark Empire Saga. This Secret Rare also depicts Mechikabura advancing beyond his Dark King form into his Time Power Unleashed form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

