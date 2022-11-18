Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Ditto Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at an amazing Art Rare from the set.

This might strike you at first as a Numel Art Rare, but take a closer look at the face seen on the center-most Pokémon. Artist Miki Tanaka hilarious depicts Ditto poorly disguising itself as Numel here, which could also be a reference to Numel being one of the Pokémon that you could peel in the Pokémon GO set to reveal a holographic Ditto. Tanaka is the definition of an O.G. TCG illustrator, having contributed to the hobby since the early days of the Fossil set, which is the third set ever released. It would be difficult to list Tanaka's most notable cards due to the incredible span of their career, but the ones that stand out to me are the Slowpoke from Fossil, the holographic Magneton from Team Rocket, Igglybuff from Neo Discovery, Vileplume from Expedition, and the Slowpoke & Psyduck GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.