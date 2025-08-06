Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Abyss of Dungeon, Bluehole Studio

Abyss of Dungeon Reveals Bard With August Update Plans

Abyss of Dungeon has a new update out for the month of August, giving players a new musical option with the addition of the Bard class

Article Summary

New Dispatch Team Missions let players send mercenaries on expeditions for loot and rewards.

Fresh weapons and gear like the Blunderbuss, Great Shield, and unique flute and spear are added.

Limited-time summer event features swimsuit costumes, EXP boosts, and special character challenges.

Krafton and Bluehole Studio have released a new update for Abyss of Dungeon, as they have revealed the new Bard class as part of the latest upgrades. Players will have this new option to use music, whimsey, charm, and some clever tricks to boost other players' abilities and more, depending on the instrument they choose to play. The game has also been given some other additions as well as a new event happening this month as part of a bigger overall update to the game. We have more details from the devs and a pair of videos showing off moreof what to expect.

Abyss of Dungeon – August Update

Now available in North America and other select regions, the Bard class brings a musical twist to dungeon crawling. As a support-focused class, the Bard bolsters allies with buffs activated through various instruments, including flutes, drums, and lyres — each offering its own set of active abilities. Players can unlock the Bard once their account reaches level 6.

August Update

New Class – Bard: Perform your way to victory with a musically gifted support class. Choose your instrument and amplify your team's power with a range of unique buffs and skills.

Perform your way to victory with a musically gifted support class. Choose your instrument and amplify your team's power with a range of unique buffs and skills. Dispatch Team Missions: Form a squad of hired mercenaries and send them on dungeon expeditions. Mission outcomes, including loot quality and duration, depend on the team's composition and the regions explored. Bonus rewards are also possible based on chance.

Form a squad of hired mercenaries and send them on expeditions. Mission outcomes, including loot quality and duration, depend on the team's composition and the regions explored. Bonus rewards are also possible based on chance. New Weapons & Gear: Expand your arsenal with powerful new gear like the Blunderbuss and Great Shield, as well as unique weapons including Pale Breath (Flute), Frostpiercer (Spear), and Grip of Winter (Spellbook).

Limited-Time Summer Event (Aug. 9–Sept. 2)

Celebrate the season with a special event featuring:

Craftable swimsuit costumes

EXP boosts to help level up quickly

An event codex filled with character-strengthening challenges and rewards

