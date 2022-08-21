Commandos 3 – HD Remaster Will Be On Xbox Game Pass
Kalypso Media revealed this week that Commandos 3 – HD Remaster will be available on Xbox Game Pass at release. The team had already planned to have what will be the definitive edition of the game read for both PC and Xbox when it drops on August 30th, but now Game Plass owners will have a chance to play it with no issues on release day. We have more info and the latest trailer showing it off in action for you here.
In the revamped HD Remaster of Commandos 3, players will venture deep behind enemy lines as they lead their notorious special forces unit and take on infamous WWII campaigns. Experience history across major frontlines, all with reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and a refined user interface. Recruits are challenged to put their strategy to the test as they battle through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad and try to survive the storming of Normandy on D-Day.
Reinforcements are incoming! The physical retail version of the game will be deployed to stores on October 27th as a special Commandos Double Pack that includes Commandos 3 – HD Remaster and Commandos 2 – HD Remaster. In this daring Double Pack, players can take on both remastered editions of the genre-defining series as they face the perilous battlefields of World War II Europe. The Commandos Double Pack will be available on Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27, 2022. The retail version of the game will also be available on other platforms.
- Remastered in high definition: includes reworked 3D models and textures built from the ground up, improved controls, refined UI and beginner-friendly tutorials and hints
- Lead 6 daredevil commandos: the special units under your command, from the Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Diver, Spy and Thief, are experts in their field and crucial to the success of your mission
- Relive iconic WWII campaigns: from training camp to 12 daring missions, experience history across 3 major frontlines including Stalingrad, Central Europe and Normandy
- Story and action-driven missions: follow a crack team of commandos in a time of great peril, Commandos 3 HD – Remaster includes even more detail and action than its predecessors
- Rally your troops for multiplayer: compete in 'Deathmatch' or 'Collect the Flag' modes for 2-8 players, all with distinct victory conditions