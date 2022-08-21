Commandos 3 – HD Remaster Will Be On Xbox Game Pass

In the revamped HD Remaster of Commandos 3, players will venture deep behind enemy lines as they lead their notorious special forces unit and take on infamous WWII campaigns. Experience history across major frontlines, all with reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and a refined user interface. Recruits are challenged to put their strategy to the test as they battle through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad and try to survive the storming of Normandy on D-Day.

Reinforcements are incoming! The physical retail version of the game will be deployed to stores on October 27th as a special Commandos Double Pack that includes Commandos 3 – HD Remaster and Commandos 2 – HD Remaster. In this daring Double Pack, players can take on both remastered editions of the genre-defining series as they face the perilous battlefields of World War II Europe. The Commandos Double Pack will be available on Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27, 2022. The retail version of the game will also be available on other platforms.