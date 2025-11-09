Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Announces All-New Battle of Crete DLC

Commandos: Origins is getting an all-new DLC based on real-world events, as the Battle of Crete will be released next week

Experience the aftermath of Operation Mercury as the Commandos join forces with the Cretan resistance.

Take on four fully-voiced missions featuring new maps, scenic Greek landscapes, and unique challenges.

Face off against German Paratrooper quick-response units, demanding stealth and tactical adaptation.

Claymore Game Studios and Kalypso Media have confirmed that Commandos: Origins will be getting some DLC, as Shadows Over Crete will be released next week. For those playing the game, this is an all-new campaign that takes place in the aftermath of Operation Mercury, which if you're not familiar with it, is the German airborne invasion of Crete during World War II. We have the finer details below as the DLC will come out on November 18, 2025.

Commandos: Origins – Shadows Over Crete

In May 1941, Nazi Germany launched the largest airborne operation in history, unleashing paratroopers across the sun-drenched island and plunging the Mediterranean into chaos. In the wake of this devastating defeat for Allied forces, the legendary Commandos are sent behind enemy lines with a desperate mission: forge an alliance with the fearless Cretan resistance, led by the fierce and loyal Eleni Andris, and ignite a campaign of sabotage, espionage, and guerrilla warfare against the occupying forces. The new, self-contained narrative campaign spans four fully voiced missions, telling the story of the Cretan resistance and taking the Commandos squad from coastal villages and ancient ruins to a sprawling harbour city and even a fortified island inspired by Spinalonga. Facing them is a ruthless new enemy type: the ever-vigilant German Paratrooper units, who act as quick-response teams and descend suddenly onto the battlefield. They add a fresh tactical challenge, forcing players to adapt quickly and outsmart their foes with stealth and precision. Commandos: Origins – Shadows Over Crete brings you an exhilarating fully-voiced 4-mission campaign in the aftermath of Operation Mercury. Through the invasion of Crete by airborne forces, the Allied troops suffered a crushing defeat, and the island was left war-scorched and under German occupation.

As a renowned elite squad the Commandos are called in with the odds are stacked against them. They are deployed to support the resistance, led by Eleni Andris, with guerrilla missions against the Axis occupants.

The all-new map immerses you in the sun-drenched, authentic landscape of the Aegean, portraying the island, its beautiful coastlines and scenic buildings in meticulous detail.

Your Commandos are facing a new enemy: the ever-vigilant German paratrooper units act as quick-response teams and will aid your enemies when reinforcements are necessary. You'll need all your tactical skills to outsmart them and sneak by unnoticed.

