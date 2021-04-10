Magic: The Gathering Witherbloom Deck An Interesting Entry, If Odd

At last, the final Commander deck coinciding with the Strixhaven: School of Mages expansion for Magic: The Gathering has been revealed, and it's… a doozy, of sorts. It's a great deck, please do not misunderstand, and it ranks highly with the other four decks revealed earlier this week, but it is a tad more odd than we expected. Perhaps it was the hype behind the black-green color combination paired with being not only the last deck revealed during the week but also being revealed quite late in the day by LoadingReadyRun's Magic-specific channel on YouTube. Regardless of quite the reason, we are thankful to see that the deck isn't a relative train wreck like some of the decks in the past (looking at you, "Wade Into Battle" from Commander 2015!). Without further ado, here are four really cool cards from the "Witherbloom Witchcraft" preconstructed deck.

Gyome, Master Chef

Gyome, Master Chef is probably the card we're most excited to brew a Commander deck under in this precon. The issue we are currently having is the difficulty in finding a worthwhile combo with which to break the Troll Warlock chef. Expect to see another deck tech soon, featuring Gyome in some strange amalgamation of themes. Think Arcbound Ravager and Affinity, meets Aristocrats, meets Reanimator, with a dash of Glissa, the Traitor to taste (though greasy food is not great for our arteries, so maybe not!).

Ezzaroot Channeler

Speaking of Magic: The Gathering cards that go well in a Gyome deck, Ezzaroot Channeler seems like it would see massive amounts of play in such a deck. The ability to make two-drop artifact creatures free is massive, and paired with the capacity to make other colorless cards cheaper by gaining life from other sources, Ezzaroot Channeler might have potential in decks which run Eldrazi creatures or other such beasties. We are getting closer to realizing Gyome's potential in Commander, and it may have to do with this new creature, Essence Warden, and Ancestral Statue. Curiouser and curiouser!

Marshland Bloodcaster

And now for something completely different! Marshland Bloodcaster is a creature that definitely cares a bit less about life gain, but can benefit greatly from its use. The ability to tap this creature, pay two mana and nine life into an Expropriate (the first example we can think of right off the bat, forgive us!), and then still have mana for other spells is absolutely massive, and honestly, while we are definitely going to play it, we dread seeing it cast on an opposing turn while free of removal spells to deal with it before it can be used even once.

Blossoming Bogbeast

Blossoming Bogbeast is the last card we wish to discuss within this article, mostly because it's a win condition in and of itself. Though not exactly an Overrun, it fills the role quite nicely where applicable. Players piloting decks led by Trostani, Selesnya's Voice will most certainly wish to use this creature as a finisher while they overwhelm their opponents in one fell swoop. The incidental life gain is helpful for later turns as well, presuming you somehow haven't won the game by casting this creature spell.

These decks will be released to the public on Friday, April 23rd, but those attending prerelease events on April 16th may be able to get these decks at that time! Meanwhile, you can take a look at all five decklists on Wizards of the Coast's Magic news hub by clicking here. Are you excited for any of these five Magic: The Gathering decks from Commander 2021? Let us know what you think in the comments below!