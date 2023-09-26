Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In Sept. 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch series checks in with the Super Hero-themed Fighter's Ambition in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $244.37 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $127.06 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $98.94 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $20.67 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $18.99 SS Son Goku, SS Vegeta, & SS Trunks, Triple Combination SPR BT19-011: $16.47 Son Gohan, Hostile Saiyan Encounter SGR BT19-147: $15.95 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $14.80 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $14.69 Piccolo, the Infiltrator SR BT19-061: $9.09

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR and Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR have both dropped $20 this past month while Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR has dropped $10. All three SCRs remain higher in value than most we've seen in recent sets.

