Complete A Slow Discovery Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
The new event in Pokémon GO, A Very Slow Discovery, has brought a new raid rotation to the game. Let's take a look at what's available, what can be Shiny, and what's worth raiding.
The full A Very Slow Discovery raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:
Tier One
- Alolan Grimer – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Shellder – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Shinx – Shiny available, permaboost rate
- Timburr – Shiny available, permaboost rate
Galarian Slowpoke is the new addition here, and I'd say it's worth raiding lightly. Get your Dex entry and get a few to evolve, but it will likely go the route of Galarian Ponyta and become a mainstay 7 KM Egg hatch at some point in the near future. Outside of Galarian Slowpoke, Shinx and Timburr have the permaboost "raid/Egg-only" Shiny rate, which makes them well worth doing.
Tier Three
- Slaking
- Slowking
- Snorlax – Shiny available, rare unknown
- Toxicroak
Snorlax is the one here! This is the first time it has been featured in raids since Pokémon GO Tour Kanto made it Shiny capable. This is going to be highly popular, so be a good trainer and invite your friends in Pokémon GO.
Tier Five
- Regice – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20
- Registeel – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20
- Regirock – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20
These Legendary raids are not impacted by the event and will run through the end of A Slow Discovery and beyond.
Mega Raids
- Mega Slowbro – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60
New addition here! Mega Slowbro takes over from Mega Lopunny and will feature as the only active Mega Raid in Pokémon GO until Thursday, June 17th at 10 AM when it is replaced by Mega Gyarados.
Best of luck to everyone getting out there and raiding in Pokémon GO!