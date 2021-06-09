Complete A Slow Discovery Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The new event in Pokémon GO, A Very Slow Discovery, has brought a new raid rotation to the game. Let's take a look at what's available, what can be Shiny, and what's worth raiding.

The full A Very Slow Discovery raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Alolan Grimer – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Galarian Slowpoke

Shellder – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Shinx – Shiny available, permaboost rate

Timburr – Shiny available, permaboost rate

Galarian Slowpoke is the new addition here, and I'd say it's worth raiding lightly. Get your Dex entry and get a few to evolve, but it will likely go the route of Galarian Ponyta and become a mainstay 7 KM Egg hatch at some point in the near future. Outside of Galarian Slowpoke, Shinx and Timburr have the permaboost "raid/Egg-only" Shiny rate, which makes them well worth doing.

Tier Three

Slaking

Slowking

Snorlax – Shiny available, rare unknown

Toxicroak

Snorlax is the one here! This is the first time it has been featured in raids since Pokémon GO Tour Kanto made it Shiny capable. This is going to be highly popular, so be a good trainer and invite your friends in Pokémon GO.

Tier Five

Regice – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20

Registeel – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20

Regirock – Shiny available, standard Lendary rate of approximately one in 20

These Legendary raids are not impacted by the event and will run through the end of A Slow Discovery and beyond.

Mega Raids

Mega Slowbro – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

New addition here! Mega Slowbro takes over from Mega Lopunny and will feature as the only active Mega Raid in Pokémon GO until Thursday, June 17th at 10 AM when it is replaced by Mega Gyarados.

Best of luck to everyone getting out there and raiding in Pokémon GO!