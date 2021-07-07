Complete Five-Year Anniversary Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Five-Year Anniversary event has brought the arrival of Shiny Darumaka, the return of Shiny Meltan, and a new raid rotation to Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what species are available in raids and which are worthy of your raid pass.

The complete Five-Year Anniversary event raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Chespin

Darumaka – Shiny available, rate unknown due to being a new release

Fennekin

Flying Pikachu 5-Year Anniversary Variant – Shiny available, rate unknown due to being a new release

Froakie

I cannot personally recommend spending money on Pokémon in raids that are also in the wild unless we know they have a boosted Shiny rate. However… the advice I give you may be different than the way I treat myself. When a Shiny in Pokémon GO becomes your chase Shiny, logic is out the window… and the Flying Pikachu is my chase Shiny. Personally, I'm going after it in every way I can.

Tier Three

Absol – Shiny available, perma-boosted egg/raid-only rate

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, perma-boosted egg/raid-only rate

Pinsir – Shiny available, rate unconfirmed by researchers but likely the standard, unboosted rate

Tyranitar

Here, we have two species that have the perma-boost Shiny rate, which makes them absolutely worth raiding. Take advantage of this chance to raid Absol and Alolan Marowak while they're here, as I've noticed these two species appearing less in raids this year than in previous years.

I'd also personally say that, outside of Shiny hunting, Tyranitar is well-worth raiding. This is because, with Larvitar as a rare species, Tyranitar raids are a great way to earn Candy. Be sure to use Pinap Berries when catching to maximize the amount of Candy you can earn with evolved species in Pokémon GO raids.

Tier Five

Defense Forme Deoxys

Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60

The current Five-Year Anniversary event has no impact on the Tier Five raids or Mega Raids, so these two will be unchanged.