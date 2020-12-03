Complete Kalos Release Event Raid Rotation in Pokémon GO

Generation Six has debuted in Pokémon GO with yesterday's rollout of the Kalos Celebration Event. Along with introducing the first wave of Kalos region species, some common and some rare (wherefore art thou, Noibat and Froakie?), Niantic has also debuted a new raid rotation. We have the full details of this Kalos-themed rotation below along with tips on which of these raids are worth your time and Pokécoins.

The full raid rotation for the Kalos Celebration Event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Espurr

Fletchling

Klink – Shiny available, boosted rate

Litleo

Timburr – Shiny available, boosted rate

Most Pokémon GO players who raid on a regular basis will know this already, but Klink and Timburr are raid/Egg-only species, which gives them a higher Shiny rate than species that can spawn in the wild. If you're looking for these Shinies, these raids are definitely worth doing.

Now, as for the new Kalos species. Litleo is not a raid you're going to want to do. It is spawning at the highest rate of all of the new releases. Fletchling is also fairly common, so you're better off attempting to hit a good IV bird in the wild or through the "Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon" task, which features Fletchling as a reward.

Now, as for Espurr, it is currently a raid/Egg-only Pokémon, so get to it! Unfortunately, it was not released with its Shiny available quite yet.

Tier Three

Aggron

Alolan Marowak – Shiny available, boosted rate

Excadrill

Hariyama

Machamp

Mawile – Shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Marowak and Mawile are the "if you don't have the Shinies, go for it" raids, but this tier is more themed to Kyurem as a set of counters rather than the Kalos Celebration Event.

Tier Five

Kyurem, for some reason

It may be smart to raid Kyurem as this is the first time trainers will be able to get Kyurem Candy XL. However, since it was just featured, it's admittedly not very appealing.

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow- Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Charizard X- Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega Raid rate of approximately one in 60

Abomasnow is newly introduced in Mega Raids and is an easy duo. Definitely worth doing!