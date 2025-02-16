Posted in: Awards Show, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Complete List of Winners From The Inaugural Evo Awards Show

The inaugural Evo Awards Show took place yesterday evening in Los Angeles, and we have the full rundown of the award winners

Article Summary Evo Awards debuted in LA, celebrating top esports talent and games.

Punk and Hayao shone, taking top honors in Player and Moment categories.

Tekken 8 and Sajam dominated game releases and content creation awards.

Special wins for Tasty Steve in fashion and IFCYipeS in commentary.

Last Night, organizers behind Evo held their first-ever Evo Awards, live in Los Angeles, as they presented several awards to games and esports-related people. It was a long extravaganza that ended up consisting of about six hours of presentations, videos, and the eventual ceremony. We have the full list of winners for you here as well as rthe complete livestream above.

Evo Awards Show 2025 Winners

Best On-Air Duo WINNER: IFCYipeS + Sajam – commentated some of the most watched blocks of the year, including closing the show together for Finals of Street Fighter 6 at Evo 2024. Nominees: RIP + Tasty Steve, Sajam + Tasty Steve, Justin Wong + IFCYipeS, Vicious + Justin Wong

Best Pop Off WINNER: Hayao – celebrates after using Hugo's drop kick to beat FrankieBFG at Evo 2024. Nominees: NoahtheProdigy, Nitro, AK, Punk

Match of the Year Award WINNER: Hayao vs FrankieBFG – Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike losers quarterfinal at Evo 2024 known as "Moment 38" Nominees: Punk vs Big Bird, Xiao Hai vs Kusanagi, Nitro vs Tatuma, Arslan Ash vs ATIF

Comeback of the Year presented by NACON WINNER: Hayao – With only a pixel of life, Hayao parried his way through an air tatsu and found a use for Hugo's "worthless" drop kick in order to steal the set win over FrankieBFG in Losers Quarterfinals of Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. Nominees: Arslan Ash, G_Conceptz, SonicFox, Yagami

Best Custom Hardware presented by Chipotle WINNER: Haute Pad T-Series – Offering the community a suite of affordable leverless options with constant quality of life updates through the GP2040, the range of Haute42 COSMOX products took the scene by storm. Nominees: C.O.M.B.O. Extension Buttons, Snack Box Micro, MPress Nano, Custom Claiomh Solais Arcade Stick

Marketing Campaign of the Year WINNER: Chipotle – Evo + SFG + TEKKEN 8 – continued its support of the FGC this year with the return of Chipotle entree cards, custom bags and the Chipotle Community Lounge at Evo, and in-game promotions for Street Fighter 6 and TEKKEN 8. Nominees: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves X Cristiano Ronaldo, 2XKO, Street Fighter 6 Season 2, ECT Commercial

Tech of the Year WINNER: Pro KO Leverless by Victrix – the newest leverless option is a step above their FS12, offering more gaming options with movable and mappable buttons, alongside even more customization options out of the box. Nominees: SWORL Arcade Controller, Hit Box Ultra, Sapphire Leverless Controller, LVL Controller

Commentator of the Year WINNER: IFCYipeS – a mainstay at FGC majors and commentating every week in his own tournaments called the Can Opener. Nominees: Tasty Steve, Sajam, Rynge, Vicious

They've Got Next presented by PlayStation Tournaments WINNER: Noah "NoahtheProdigy" Solis – American fighting game player currently representing Twisted Minds. Nominees: EnzoTheHokage, Booce, KingReyJr, Blaz

Best Dressed presented by Zenni WINNER: Tasty Steve – Always encouraging fans to "Make some noise," TastySteve brought his A-game to each event this year. Nominees: Logan Sama, Vicious, Hollywood RobTV, IFCYipeS

Best Online Series WINNER: TNS Online – TampaNeverSleeps holds multiple online fighting game tournaments every single week. Whether you want to play the newest games or some of your favorite classic titles, TNS has tournament brackets for you. Nominees: CasaBunch, Saltmine League, The Kolosseum, Can Opener

Best FGC Local WINNER: Tatakai Tuesday – Tatakai Tuesday, an offline event at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in Tokyo, Japan, has built a place for everyone to play, regardless of their familiarity with fighting games. Nominees: NLBC, Abou Dojo, FGC Meetups, Ozimeme

Best Button of the Year WINNER: Ken Crouching Medium Kick – An all purpose button that can whiff punish, start combos, start pressure, create space traps, and cause your opponent to have nightmares. Nominees: Dragunov Ignition Switch (QCF+4), Luke Crouching Medium Punch, Dash Light Attack, Johnny Cage Forward 3

Best Commentary WINNER: "That is a Worthless Button!" by Justin "JWong" Wong – When the worst move on a character becomes the path to victory during Evo 2024. Nominees: This Could Be Game…And It Is, Arslan's Gonna Do It! He's So Close! He's So Close, Steve!, That Could Be an Evo-Losing Anti Air, Break His Guard!

FGC Content of the Year WINNER: Sajam Slam – Sajam paired fighting game veterans with content creators of varying skill levels to face off in his new team-based invitational series. Nominees: TEKKEN 8 Tutorials, Marvel vs Capcom 2 Streams, Will It Kill?, Trash Talk Podcast

FGC Meme of the Year presented by Chipotle WINNER: Attacks IRL – challenges his audience to know your moves. Nominees: The Wazzler, Hand Heart & Thumbs Up, Hayao Does The Splits, Let's Go Gambling

Best FGC Cosplay WINNER: Chonibu – her cosplay of Kimberly's alternate outfit 3 from Street Fighter 6 won her the cosplay competition at Evo 2024 in Las Vegas. Nominees: MSValentine, Chiba Josui, Onesaya, Kryrayne

Invitational of the Year WINNER: Sajam TEKKEN Slam – Twenty-four Twitch streamers went head-to-head in a Tekken tournament organized by Sajam culminating in a live tournament at Twitchcon 2024. Nominees: Red Bull Kumite, Crazy Raccoon Cup, Red Bull Golden Letters, Topanga Championship 5

Fighting Game Release of the Year WINNER: TEKKEN 8 – launched in January 2024 across platforms simultaneously attracting a new generation of TEKKEN players with new mechanics and a massive roster on launch. Nominees: Street Fighter 6 Season 2 DLC, Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Series, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, Rivals of Aether II

Content Creator of the Year WINNER: Sajam – breaks down some of the most complex ideas in fighting games in ways that are easy to understand while hosting tournaments like Sajam Slam and providing day to day content on FGC topics. Nominees: Justin Wong, Brian_F, Broski, Diaphone

Player of the Year presented by Qiddiya Gaming WINNER: Punk – started his year with a first-place finish at Frosty Faustings XVI, and things only went up from there. After adding a CEO belt to his collection, he went on to break a long-standing curse by being the first American player to win a headline Street Fighter tournament at Evo in over 20 years. Nominees: Arslan Ash, MenaRD, Xiao Hai, Nitro

Moment of the Year presented by Qiddiya Gaming WINNER: Hayao "Moment 38" – stars aligned for the 20th anniversary of Evo Moment 37. With none other than Justin Wong on the mic, Hayao converts a crucial parry into an unbelievable comeback using a "worthless move." And he puts on a hell of a show doing it. Nominees: Punk Wins Street Fighter 6 at Evo, Xiao Hai Wins Esports World Cup, Lilypichu vs Harada at Evo Showcase, MenaRD Wins His First Evo



