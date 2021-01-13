Complete Sinnoh Celebration Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Sinnoh Celebration event is underway in Pokémon GO, bringing with it the return of Gible raids. Let's take a look at the full raid rotation for this event and determine which of these raids are worthy of your pass.

The complete raid rotation for the Sinnoh Celebration event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Buizel – Shiny capable, too early to determine a rate but likely the standard, unboosted rate that wild spawns tend to have

Chimchar – Shiny capable, standard odds

Gible – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Piplup – Shiny capable, standard odds

Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Turtwig – Shiny capable, standard odds

This tier is what you're looking for. Gible is perhaps the most desirable Tier One raid in the history of the game due to its rarity in the wild, boosted Shiny rate, and the infrequency with which it is featured in raids. This is the one everyone is going to be looking for, so the best bet here is to coordinate with friends so that you can invite each other to these as they come up. As far as the rest, Shinx is always worth doing if you're still hunting that Shiny in Pokémon GO because it features the Raid/Egg-only Shiny rate. It may also be tempting to raid Buizel as it is the new Shiny, but it's spawning in the wild and seems to have an unboosted Shiny rate.

Tier Three

Hippowdon

Lopunny

Lumineon

Toxicroak

It seems as if Niantic knew that people would be only looking out for Gible raids, so they decided to fill Tier Three with raids that no one would ever dream of doing.

Tier Five

Heatran – Shiny capable, standard Legendary odds of one in approximately 20

Third Heatran feature within a year? Save those passes either for Gible or for Kyogre and Groudon next week.

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

Mega Blastoise – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raid odds of one in approximately 60

With Mega Ampharos about to drop and the Mega Raid scene currently very stale in Pokémon GO, these are also easy "Save it for Gible" passes.