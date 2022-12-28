Ensemble Stars!! Music Launches New Holiday Event

Mobile developer and publisher Happy Elements has released a new holiday event with Ensemble Stars!! Music lasting several weeks. The event will be celebrating the game's Half Anniversary, because of course it is, that's the new trend in mobile games to celebrate every anniversary we can. This will be lasting the next few weeks and will include various events for you to take part in, including a Free Ticket event, a Login Bonus, the chance to take part in an original 5-star Scout, and much more for you to do through mid-Januarty. All of it set to the tune of some brand new tunes that have been added to the music-themed idol training mobile game. We have more info for you on the event below.

"Ensemble Stars!! Music will include new updates with rich content such as the Half Anniversary Login Bonuses. Log in for 14 days to claim bonuses that include 1700 Diamonds, the Half Anniversary Exclusive Scene, the original Scout Scout! Mysterious Myths , and many others. Ensemble Stars!! Music is mainly written by AKIRA, the renowned Japanese light novelist. You can choose to read stories in English, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, or Korean. Four difficulty levels are available for live stages, ranging from easy to expert modes."

"Half Anniversary ★5 Guaranteed Scouts will also be included. During the Half Anniversary, there will be a one-time-only Scout in the game where you can get a ★5 card with an MV outfit. Additionally, it will include Half Anniversary Top-Up Bonuses. Top up to a certain amount to obtain bonuses such as the Half Anniversary Profile Frame, the Half Anniversary Bubble, DIA Scout Tickets, Diamonds, Gems, and more! Ensemble Stars!! Music has won #GooglePlayBestOf 2022 in the "Best Pick Up & Play". To celebrate, the operation team will send 5 DIA Scout Tickets to every Producer, which can be claimed in the Producer's Gift Box."