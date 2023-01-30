Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In January 2023 Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry in January 2023 undergoes a few minor shake-ups in the secondary market.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which were released in May 2021, are doing in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $66.11 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $39.18 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $35.67 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.80 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $12.66 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $11.23 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $11.02 Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR BT13-123: $9.44 The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $8.89 SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR BT13-036: $7.42

Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR has crashed. It was sitting at over $17, making it the highest valued non-Secret Rare card of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry. It lost a third of its market value this month, making it fall below King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR. The same holds true for the Super Rare version of the card, which has fallen in value. The only other notable change is that Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR didn't even rank last time but has now pulled ahead of the two SPRs that were once considered the best of the set: The Power of a Super Saiyan SPR and SS2 Son Gohan, Astonishing Strike SPR.