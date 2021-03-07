ConnecTank Receives Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy dropped the first official gameplay trailer for ConnecTank this week. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a multi-player tank battle/puzzle title that will have you delivering important packages for the wealthy by any means necessary. The game was forged ahead by YYT through the Natsume Indie Program, in which the company works with different types of developers across the world making fun games for all ages. And this particular game with all its fun animations and cute stylings is definitely in that realm. You can enjoy the trailer and a little more info on the game below as it will be coming to all three major consoles and PC sometime in the Fall of 2021.

ConnecTank is a 2D action-adventure game developed by YummyYummyTummy, Inc for 1-4 players that combines exciting tank battles with puzzle solving. In ConnecTank, players deliver packages for one of three Barons seeking to become the top Tycoon of New Pangea! Through innovative tank battle mechanics utilizing both skill and teamwork, players fight rival tanks to improve their existing tank or, once enough parts are collected, use new ones! Each mammoth sized tank comes with its own unique skills, strengths, and weaknesses, so choose wisely! With hundreds of missions, ever-changing powerups, and dozens of tanks to battle the possibilities are endless! In today's trailer, you can see Fat Cat Shipping Company's tanks traverse through scorched deserts and duke it out with rival companies. Players connect conveyor belts and follow blueprints to craft shells for their tank to fire. You'll also need to manage your ammunition assembly line by repairing overheated conveyor belts and defending your tank from invading broccoli monsters. Defeat your competitors to earn powerups and parts to create brand new giant tanks to drive!

https://youtu.be/N_-cYFHuoq4 ConnecTank