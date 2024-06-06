Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator Stadium Expansion Released

Astragon Entertainment has a new DLC out of Consuruction Simulator as players can now build stadiums and see what a problem they are.

Article Summary Astragon Entertainment launches Stadium Expansion DLC for Construction Simulator.

Experience the challenge of building stadiums and their infrastructure in-game.

Stadium Expansion features a campaign with diverse and intricate construction projects.

Embrace the role of a construction entrepreneur in the expansive world of Construction Simulator.

Indie game publisher Astragon Entertainment has released a brand new DLC for Construction Simulator, as players can now dive into the new Stadium Expansion. A wise man once said, "If stadiums were profitable, the owners would build them with their own money and keep the profit." Now you get to see how true that is when you start work on stadiums of all kinds in the game. We have more information about this pack below, as well as the latest trailer for you to check out above, as this one will run you $13 if you really want it.

Stadium Expansion

With the Construction Simulator – Stadium Expansion, players get access to a new major contract. Within the extensive campaign, players not only have to build a football stadium complete with stands, VIP lounges and an impressive entrance area, but also demonstrate their skills in building the associated infrastructure. Whether working on the new pedestrian bridge, the large parking space, the multi-storey car park or the clubhouse of the Friedenberg Arena – the varied construction jobs require skilled craftsmanship and almost all of the players' machinery. Once the stadium is complete and the floodlights have been installed, it is finally time for kick-off!

Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape. Tackle intriguing projects of different sizes and requirements that help you increase your income, so that you're able to add even more powerful machinery to your vehicle fleet. Along the way, diverse clients will test your abilities as you navigate challenges, making every task a test of your skill set. Get ready to showcase your process as you tackle a variety of construction challenges in this dynamic and engaging adventure!

