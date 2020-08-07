Control Gets A New Trailer Showing Off The AWE Expansion

Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games revealed the new AWE Expansion for Control today during Sony's State Of Play livestream. This second expansion has all the making of being both the darkest and creepiest chapter of the game, putting you in a new location that at first seems pretty straight-forward (which is saying a lot) but then enters a brand new realm of confusion that you'll need to navigate and deal with new forces of the paranatural. Here's the full description of it from the devs.

AWE will take Bureau Director Jesse Faden to the Investigations Sector of the Oldest House, where the Federal Bureau of Control closely examines Altered World Events (AWE) – happenings where paranatural forces breach our world with sometimes grave consequences. The expansion, which becomes available following the completion of the seventh main mission ("The Face of the Enemy") in the campaign, will require players enter the Investigations Sector and confront the creature lurking within this long-abandoned part of the Bureau. To reclaim the Investigations Sector from its clutches, Jesse will need to explore the Altered World Events investigated here, including one from the town of Bright Falls where Jesse learns more about the disappearance of the writer Alan Wake.

For those of you who want to get a better look at it before it comes out on August 27th, Remedy Entertainment's Creative Director Sam Lake and Control Game Director Mikael Kasurinen will be live on Twitch next Thursday, August 13th at 9am PST where they'll offer an exclusive first look at the opening 15-minutes of AWE. Hosted by Remedy's community manager Vida Starčević. Until then, enjoy the trailer!