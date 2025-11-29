Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Core Keeper, Fireshine Games, Pugstorm

Core Keeper Reveals Void & Voltage Update With Switch 2 Release

Core Keeper was confirmed to have a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, alongside a new updates called Void & Voltage

Article Summary Core Keeper debuts on Nintendo Switch 2 with the new Void & Voltage update launching the same day.

Explore Breaker's Reach, a fresh biome packed with new enemy types and a massive robo-boss: S.A.H.A.B.A.R.

Unlock automation equipment, destructive weapons like miniguns and flamethrowers, and advanced crafting tools.

Face challenging Void enemies with unique attacks and discover new gear, accessories, and powerful loot.

Indie game developer Pugstorm and publisher Fireshine Games revealed Core Keeper will arrive on the Nintendo Swiotch 2 alongside the Void & Voltage update. The shorthand for the launch is that it will be the normal game and bonus content released so far, including this new update, under one launch. Meanwhile, thei update will be free to everyone who owns the game, adding some extra firepower to your arsenal and now missions, among other additions. We have more details on everything in the update here as the ocntent and Switch 2 version arrive on the same date: Jnauary 28, 2026.

Core Keeper – Void & Voltage

Introducing a brand new biome to explore – Breaker's Reach – along with new enemy types and the colossal new robo-boss S.A.H.A.B.A.R, the Void & Voltage Update expands the world of Core Keeper with explosive action, automation-themed equipment and destructive new weaponry. Take the fight to the Void with the blazing new Flamethrower and powerful Minigun, while setting off on your path to creating the Advanced Automation Table, a crafting bench that introduces multiple new tools to streamline life in the underground. Enhance your farm with the Robot Farm Arm and Seed Extractor Machine, grab loot with the Item Collector, and engineer fully automated systems with the Conveyor Belt Splitter, Shredder, Incinerator, Critter Catcher and much, much more, in a massive new update coming for free to all Core Keeper players.

You can expect lots of new gear with this update, Explorers, including miniguns, mortars, grenades, and even remote detonators. Oh, and did we mention the new flamethrower? You'll light up the underground with this handheld weapon…just watch out for oil barrels, rumour has it they can get a little explode-y around fire. We're also adding a bunch of new decorative items, armour sets, new off-hand items and accessories, and an all-new minion and tome. We could spend forever listing all the new additions, but we think it's much more fun to go out and discover them for yourselves! Be careful, though – we weren't kidding about the oil.

There's something strange occurring in the underground where the very fabric of spacetime seems to warp and tear, creating an otherworldly new sub-biome filled with threatening variations on some familiar enemies. Expect to cross paths with Void Larvae (emerging from Void Coccoons!), Void Cavelings, Void Shaman, and Void Brutes! These enemy variants use a never-seen-before combat mechanic, allowing them to make special attacks such as explosive flames, spinning arcane beams, and lightning orbs! We're very keen to hear what you think of this all-new system and if it is something you'd like us to continue developing. Keep your wits about you, Explorers. Standard enemy variants aren't the only things that have crossed the void…beware the Void Hydra!

