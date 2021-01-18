CORSAIR Launches New Set Of 5000 Series Mid-Tower Cases

This past week, CORSAIR revealed a new line of computer towers, this set being the 5000 Series Mid-Tower Cases. The three models they debuted this past week during CES 2021 were the 5000D, the 5000D AIRFLOW, and the 5000X RGB. Each one with their own little changes, benefits, and stylings depending ont he kind of gamers you are and what you're looking to do with your case. You can read about all three of them below as they are currently on sale.

Debuting in the recently launched 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system has proven to be a hit with PC builders looking to minimize the hassle of cable routing while still achieving a clean, professional look for their system. The 5000 Series takes RapidRoute even further, with a concealed cutout, wide enough to fit all major connectors to your motherboard, and multiple removable routing channels through which you can run all your cables out of sight. With a generous 25mm of cable routing depth behind the motherboard, and a magnetic door behind which to hide your cabling, it's exceptionally easy to build a top-tier PC that also looks the part.

The 5000D and 5000D AIRFLOW include two 120mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, built with anti-vortex vanes that concentrate airflow for enhanced cooling directed towards your PC's hottest components. The 5000X RGB goes a step further with three included SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs each, controlled by an included iCUE Lighting Node CORE controller and CORSAIR iCUE software.

The spacious interior of all three cases offers great cooling potential, with room for up to 10x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install an additional 360mm radiator into the side of a 5000 Series case to bolster your cooling. With room for up to 4x 2.5in SSDs and 2x 3.5in HDDs, along with a host of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 2x USB 3.0 ports, the 5000 Series has all of your needs covered.