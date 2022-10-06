CORSAIR Partners With Nanoleaf For New iCUE Integration

CORSAIR revealed a new partnership with Nanoleaf this week, as the two will intergrade the iCUE system with the lighting system. Working together to unite the two technologies, you'll now be able to program the system of LED light panels and more with iCUE, so that your light react with games as well as match up with whatever setup you have on your desktop and accessories that utilize the RGB program. This is a cool little addition that will give Nanoleaf users a little something extra to their setup and create more immersion and smart tech in their gaming space. We have more info from the announcement below.

Nanoleaf's acclaimed wall-mounted smart lighting devices bring dazzling customized lighting effects far beyond your PC. Setup is quick and easy – just switch on the Nanoleaf integration in iCUE settings and start programming Nanoleaf's lighting products right from your desktop. Additionally, users have the ability to switch between control through the Nanoleaf mobile app and iCUE with ease, for intuitive lighting control at your fingertips. Users can choose from a variety of preset Lighting Scenes, such as Rainbow Wave, Rain, or Watercolor, or create their own to fill their gaming space with completely personalized colors. iCUE can also display system temperature indicators on Nanoleaf devices, putting your room on red alert when your PC is running hot, to a calm green when systems are stable.

"Nanoleaf has become ubiquitous with smart lighting in the gaming room space, and we are thrilled to be officially collaborating together," said Bertrand Chevalier, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Gaming. "CORSAIR has long led the way in RGB peripherals, so it was only natural that we partner with Nanoleaf to provide people who love lighting the best possible experience within the iCUE software. We're excited to see how our fans and gamers utilize this new collaboration, and what kind of amazing experiences they will create."

"We've had an overwhelming amount of interest from our community for this integration, so we couldn't be more excited to launch the new Nanoleaf x CORSAIR integration," said Gimmy Chu, CEO and Co-Founder of Nanoleaf. "We can't wait to see how our users customize their setups and change up the way they play their favorite games with all of the vibrant Scenes and dynamic light shows."