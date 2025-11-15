Posted in: Call of Duty, CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Scuf, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, corsair, El Gato, Origin PC, Scuf Gaming

CORSAIR Reveals Multiple Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Items

CORSAIR has released multiplie new items that have been cross-branded with Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 as part of the game's launch

Article Summary CORSAIR launches Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 themed gear across multiple gaming brands and accessories.

SCUF Gaming features special edition controllers for Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC with pro-level performance.

Elgato rolls out a Black Ops 7 Stream Deck MK.2 and custom faceplate for enhanced streaming setups.

Origin PC releases NEURON desktops and EON16-X laptops with exclusive Black Ops 7 customization options.

CORSAIR has gone all-out with multiple brands under its banner to promote Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 with several items available for the game. The team has put together selections of BO7-branded gaming gear across their main brand, SCUF Gaming, El Gato, and Origin PC. We have the full rundown of everything they've created for you here, as they are available through their individual shops and at select retailers for those looking to mix and match.

CORSAIR x Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

SCUF Gaming

Valor Pro Wired Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Pushes performance on Xbox with optimized ergonomics and next-level features. Stop sacrificing your aim. Keep your thumbs on the thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more.

Pushes performance on Xbox with optimized ergonomics and next-level features. Stop sacrificing your aim. Keep your thumbs on the thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more. Valor Pro Wireless Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Play like a Pro with rear paddles that keep your thumbs on the TMR thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more. Switch between low-latency wireless connection, Bluetooth, and ultra-fast 1k Hz polling on PC.

Play like a Pro with rear paddles that keep your thumbs on the TMR thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more. Switch between low-latency wireless connection, Bluetooth, and ultra-fast 1k Hz polling on PC. Reflex Pro Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5.

Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5. Reflex FPS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Designed for fast responses and the ultimate control in the game. Featuring four customizable rear paddles, instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip.

Designed for fast responses and the ultimate control in the game. Featuring four customizable rear paddles, instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip. Envision Pro Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options.

CORSAIR

MM300 2XL Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A high-endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy.

A high-endurance cloth mouse mat for high-DPI gaming mice. Reinforced stitched edges guard against surface peeling, while the textile-weaved surface gives superior control for lethal in-game accuracy. HS80 RGB WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity.

A premium wireless gaming headset that delivers incredibly detailed sound through custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers with immersive Dolby Atmos. It features hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and a broadcast-grade omnidirectional microphone that captures your voice with outstanding clarity. K65 PLUS WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive.

Stand out from the crowd with superior skill and distinctive design. The CORSAIR K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% gaming keyboard that maxes out on performance and personality. Step up your switch game with pre-lubricated CORSAIR MLX Red V2 linear switches that make each keystroke silky smooth and responsive. M75 WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Sculpted by victory. Made for the spotlight. The M75 WIRELESS sports an expertly designed ambidextrous mouse shape and ultra-fast connectivity via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth.

Elgato

Stream Deck MK.2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the Elgato Marketplace for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates.

Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the Elgato Marketplace for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates. Faceplate Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Make Stream Deck your own with the official Call of Duty Faceplate by Elgato, designed exclusively for the 15-Key Stream Deck MK.2.

Origin PC

NEURON Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – A gaming powerhouse engineered for intense action and precision. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware including powerful graphics cards, fast processors, and more. With fully customizable options and up to 8TB of storage, you'll have the space and speed to dominate every game. Encased in a sleek design, the NEURON brings unparalleled power and style to your gaming setup.

A gaming powerhouse engineered for intense action and precision. Equipped with cutting-edge hardware including powerful graphics cards, fast processors, and more. With fully customizable options and up to 8TB of storage, you'll have the space and speed to dominate every game. Encased in a sleek design, the NEURON brings unparalleled power and style to your gaming setup. EON16-X Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition – Experience unparalleled performance and immersive gameplay in a sleek, custom design. Fully customizable, add on a plethora of storage and high-quality DDR5 memory with components by CORSAIR.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!