CORSAIR Reveals Multiple Products Including Vengeance i7200 PC

This past week, CORSAIR decided to reveal multiple new products in a few different lines, including the new Vengeance i7200 Gaming PC. Along with the new PC tower, the company has released the SP RGB ELITE Fan Series and the K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. We got the rundown of all three items from the company themselves for you to check out below. As to the pricing, it all kinda depends on what you're looking for as each one comes with a list of options.

SP RGB ELITE Fan Series SP RGB ELITE fans are each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs, putting on a mesmerizing lighting display as they cool your PC. To easily control RGB lighting, the SP120 RGB ELITE Triple Fan Kit and SP140 RGB ELITE Dual Fan Kit include the compact iCUE Lighting Node CORE, connecting to your PC via simple USB 2.0 and SATA connections. With the Lighting Node CORE, lighting effects are customizable through powerful CORSAIR iCUE software and can be synchronized with all CORSAIR RGB devices in your setup to create stunning light shows across the entire iCUE ecosystem. SP RGB ELITE Series fans feature CORSAIR AirGuide technology, utilizing anti-vortex vanes on the frame that channel airflow into a concentrated cone directed toward your PC's components. With PWM control, you're able to set fan speeds anywhere from 550 RPM to 1,500 RPM (for SP120 RGB ELITE) or from 450 RPM to 1,200 RPM (for SP140 RGB ELITE). SP RGB ELITE fans provide plentiful airflow when used as intake or exhaust, or when mounted to a liquid cooling radiator or heatsink.

K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard While compact and portable with a 60% design, the K65 RGB MINI offers much of the functionality of a larger keyboard thanks to dozens of onboard function shortcuts – from lighting and profile selection, to on-the-fly macro recording, to media controls. Available in a variety of CHERRY MX mechanical keyswitch options*, the K65 RGB MINI is topped by a set of durable black PBT double-shot keycaps out of the box, as well as an optional CORSAIR logo key and radiant spacebar that lets your RGB lighting shine through at its brightest. For players who want to personalize their keyboard even further, the K65 RGB MINI utilizes a standard bottom row layout that can easily be swapped out for custom keycap sets, perfect for the CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits also launching today. The new Keycap mod kits are available in six striking color options including Onyx Black, Arctic White, Elgato Blue, ORIGIN Red, Rogue Pink, and Mint Green. Each kit features a full set of durable PBT keycaps with 1.5mm-thick double-shot walls and a textured surface, with optional included O-ring dampeners for a quieter typing experience. With striking colors, vibrant lighting shine-through, and double-shot legends that never fade, the new CORSAIR PBT DOUBLE-SHOT PRO Keycap Mod Kits are the ideal way to bring personalization to your desktop. The K65 RGB MINI is powered by CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, the revolutionary onboard real-time operating system introduced in the CORSAIR K100 RGB, one of the fastest keyboards available in the world today. AXON enables the fastest and most responsive keyboard experience CORSAIR has to offer, including 8,000Hz hyper-polling – delivering inputs up to eight times faster than standard gaming keyboards – and advanced 20-layer onboard lighting effects. These features allow for the immediate execution of commands and keystrokes as you make them, all without skipping a beat. As of today, the CORSAIR K100 RGB has also been upgraded to AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling via a free firmware update.

CORSAIR Vengeance i7200 Series Gaming PC The 11th generation of Intel Core processors is here, delivering blazing-fast frequencies and the processing power to push the limits of your gaming, streaming, and more. Available in configurations with up to an Intel Core i9 11900K CPU, the new CORSAIR Vengeance i7200 Series can power through complex content creation, extreme gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Fantastic 3D rendering and content creation performance is driven by the incredible power of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000-Series graphics, up to a GeForce RTX 3090, for amazingly lifelike visuals. NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 AI technology boosts frame rates, producing silky-smooth image quality even when playing at maximum detail at 4K settings. The Vengeance i7200 Series is equipped to game and stream effortlessly with the custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and unmistakable RGB lighting CORSAIR is renowned for, all in a versatile 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring an H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to tame the heat of its Intel Core i9 processor and six SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for efficient directed airflow, the Vengeance i7200 Series comes complete with Vengeance RGB PRO DDR4 memory optimized for your Intel system, an 80 PLUS Gold power supply, and a high-capacity M.2 NVMe SSD.