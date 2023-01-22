CORSAIR Reveals New Gaming Chair With The TC100 Relaxed CORSAIR has released a new line of gaming chairs with their Relaxed line, as the TC100 debuts as the first one being released.

CORSAIR is releasing a brand new gaming chair with a changed-up design as they present the newly revealed TC100 Relaxed. The team has introduced a new Relaxed line to the mix as they have added several enhancements that make it their chair with the greatest amount of options as to how you can set yourself up for comfort while you game. They're offering it up in two different colors, as you can go for black or grey, with a choice of leather or fabric for the material. The chair is being promoted for several retail outlets, but has not been given a proper price tag yet.

"Debuting the new Relaxed Series, the CORSAIR TC100 Relaxed offers wider seating and ergonomic contact points for the support you need to sit in comfort for hours, available in either soft fabric or plush leatherette exterior with a stylish racing-inspired design. The TC100 Relaxed's wide bolstering provides a roomy seat with a comfortable width of 375mm and full-body support whether you lean forward in the heat of battle or recline after the victory. Regardless of your choice between fabric and leatherette exteriors, a detachable high-density foam lumbar pillow and memory foam neck pillow are included to help you maintain a healthy posture while gaming."

"Adjustability is a key component of the TC100 Relaxed, starting with its steel-construction class 4 gas lift providing 100mm of seat height range. When you want to lounge, the reclining seat back features a range of 90-150° to put you in your comfort zone. Lastly, the TC100 Relaxed's armrests are four-way adjustable – up or down and side to side – so you can find the ideal position for your arms. With a quick and easy assembly process that have you seated in minutes, the TC100 Relaxed is a great choice for gamers looking for a roomier seat that still delivers on style."