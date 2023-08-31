Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Starfield, Video Games | Tagged: Steam Deck, Wave:3

CORSAIR Reveals Starfield Wave:3 & Stream Deck

Jumping on board the Starfield bandwagon this week, CORSAIR has offered up special designs for the Elgato Wave:3 microphone and Steam Deck.

CORSAIR has revealed a new pair of custom items for Starfield fans, as you have the Elgato Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck. As you can see here, both havve been given the look and feeling of the artwork seen throughout the game, with small little notes written on each one to indicate what the buttons and knobs do. A lovely touch on the mic having it shaded blue with a star chart on it. Both items are available right now throight their online shop, with each item going for $150. You can read more about them both below.

"Officially licensed by Bethesda Game Studios, the Starfield Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck make ideal companions for any explorer. Sporting an iconic design, Wave:3 ensures creators always sound loud and clear, whether they're directing squad fire or chatting with their crew. Meanwhile, Stream Deck empowers them to control any workflow, from piloting their starship to managing a livestream. And with a bonus digital kit, gamers can download free icons to personalize their Stream Deck in Starfield style — no matter which device or model they have at home."

"Elgato's history of hardware collabs includes top industry names like Discord, OpTic Gaming, and Dreamville Records. But this marks the first time Elgato has teamed up with a game developer. 'It's an exciting opportunity to merge the worlds of gaming and content creation,' said Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. 'For the first time, creators can build their dream setup with gear that not only performs at the highest level — but also immerses them in the Bethesda Game Studios storytelling they love.' As with all Elgato customs, each piece is hand finished in Germany by an expert production team."

"Moving forward, Elgato and Bethesda Game Studios plan to reveal more custom releases over the coming year. Beyond Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' lineup includes titles like DOOM Eternal and Hi-Fi RUSH. Meanwhile, Elgato continues to grow its own product lineup — last year releasing its first XLR microphone, Wave DX, and adding dial and touch-strip control to the new Stream Deck +. As for creators, they'll need to wait and see which of their favorite franchises gets featured in the next Elgato drop."

