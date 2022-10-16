CORSAIR Unveils EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD

Posted on
by
|
Comments

CORSAIR revealed an awesome new product this week as they have released the EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD. This is a brand new high-speed, high-capacity storage device that is designed to be small and compact, able to fit inside your pocket so you can transfer a ton of content and make file portability easier. The team has made them available in multiple capacities, starting from 500GB to a massive 4TB unit, as they wanted to showcase ho much data you can carry around in a pocket-sized form factor that can pretty much go anywhere you want it. You can read a little more about the device down below and a trailer for it, as it is currently up for sale for $185 on their website.

CORSAIR Unveils EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD
Credit: CORSAIR

"The EX100U utilizes a USB Type-C Gen2 x2 connection for high bandwidth up to 20Gbps. With up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds,* you can move stunning 4K videos in seconds, do intensive video and photo editing, or play the latest large install-file games. Thanks to an impressively slim profile and a footprint smaller than a credit card, the EX100U can easily be brought to any PC, Mac, or console that you wish. Included in the box are both USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables, ensuring wide compatibility with nearly any modern device, with simple plug-and-play setup so you can get working immediately. A convenient protective cap for the SSD's USB Type-C connector keeps it safe from harm while on the go, and a three-year limited warranty offers even more peace of mind that your data is saved securely."

"The CORSAIR EX100U Portable USB Type-C Storage Drive available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR EX100U is backed by a three-year limited warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date availability and pricing information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.