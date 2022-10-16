CORSAIR Unveils EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD

CORSAIR revealed an awesome new product this week as they have released the EX100U Portable USB Type-C SSD. This is a brand new high-speed, high-capacity storage device that is designed to be small and compact, able to fit inside your pocket so you can transfer a ton of content and make file portability easier. The team has made them available in multiple capacities, starting from 500GB to a massive 4TB unit, as they wanted to showcase ho much data you can carry around in a pocket-sized form factor that can pretty much go anywhere you want it. You can read a little more about the device down below and a trailer for it, as it is currently up for sale for $185 on their website.

"The EX100U utilizes a USB Type-C Gen2 x2 connection for high bandwidth up to 20Gbps. With up to 1,600MB/sec sequential read and 1,500MB/sec sequential write speeds,* you can move stunning 4K videos in seconds, do intensive video and photo editing, or play the latest large install-file games. Thanks to an impressively slim profile and a footprint smaller than a credit card, the EX100U can easily be brought to any PC, Mac, or console that you wish. Included in the box are both USB Type-C to Type-C and Type-C to Type-A cables, ensuring wide compatibility with nearly any modern device, with simple plug-and-play setup so you can get working immediately. A convenient protective cap for the SSD's USB Type-C connector keeps it safe from harm while on the go, and a three-year limited warranty offers even more peace of mind that your data is saved securely."

"The CORSAIR EX100U Portable USB Type-C Storage Drive available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. The CORSAIR EX100U is backed by a three-year limited warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date availability and pricing information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative."