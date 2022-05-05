CORSAIR Unveils New HS65 Surround Gaming Headset

CORSAIR dropped a brand new gaming headset onto the market this morning as they revealed the all-new HS65 Surround. An upgrade from the previous incarnation of the HS65, this one has been stylized a little bit with an all-black or white design, featuring a lightweight aluminum-reinforced construction. The bar no longer has padding as it now has plush memory foam, while the internal audio has been changed to Sonarworks SoundID tech that allows you to personalize your audio with individually calibrated audio profiles. Available in either black or white to match your setup, the HS65 SURROUND is a fantastic choice for both all-day comfort and high-quality, customized sound. You can read more about it below as it's on sale for $80 through their website.

The CORSAIR HS65 Surround is built with an exceptionally lightweight frame for all-day, all-night listening. Its plush leatherette memory foam ear pads are lined with soft fabric that's easy on the ears, while an adjustable headband fits comfortably on your head. Complete with aluminum-reinforced construction accentuated with a striking mesh grill cup design for durability through years of gameplay, the HS65 SURROUND is just your style.

The CORSAIR HS65 Surround utilizes an included USB adapter that fits onto its 3.5mm connector, unlocking in-depth audio customization and Dolby Audio on PC and Mac. Sonarworks SoundID technology creates your ideal sound profile with a quick, simple, and intuitive assessment of your unique preferences using sample audio clips. The result is an extremely personalized experience rivaling that of professional-grade headphones, without a professional price tag. Connecting via USB also enables Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, putting you in the middle of the action so you can pinpoint in-game audio cues that may otherwise be missed.

For other platforms, a universal 3.5mm connection ensures wide compatibility on PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Switch, mobile, and more. High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers deliver excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield on any device. An omni-directional microphone captures your voice loud and clear, with a convenient flip-to-mute function and on-ear volume control to boot.