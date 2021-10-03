CORSAIR Unveils The Xeneon 32QHD165 Gaming Monitor

CORSAIR revealed a brand new gaming monitor this week to join their line of peripherals as they showed off the Xeneon 32QHD165. This particular model was a redesign of their previous model in multiple ways as they have created an ultra-slim 32-inch QHD screen with an IPS LED panel that produces a crystal clear 2560×1440 image. They increased the resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and NVIDIA G-Sync. We have the rundown of everything they did for this monitor from the team, which you can snag right now for $800.

An ultra-thin micro-bezel surrounds the Xeneon 32QHD165's 32-inch screen, offering a minimal border ideal for multi-monitor setups. Its IPS LED panel utilizes Quantum Dot technology with 100% sRGB, 100% Adobe RGB color space, and DCI-P3 (98%) color gamut – ensuring the superb color accuracy critical for creators that work with applications like Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve. Moreover, HDR400 support provides a wide brightness range for high realism in both very dark and brightly lit scenes. With a viewing angle of up to 178° horizontally and vertically, the Xeneon 32QHD165's image looks great from anywhere, even if you're standing nearly parallel to the screen.

When playing fast-paced games at high settings, gamers need a monitor that can keep up. That's why the Xeneon 32QHD165 outputs a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, more than twice that of a standard monitor. Paired with adaptive sync technology from both AMD FreeSync Premium certification and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, gamers experience smoother visuals and less screen tearing, further aided by a rapid 1ms response time.

The Xeneon 32QHD165's uniquely designed die-cast aluminum stand opens up new possibilities for streaming setups. An innovative built-in mounting point atop the stand features standard ¼" threading, enabling compatibility with rigging systems such as Elgato Multi Mount and simplifying your setup by securely mounting a camera, light, or microphone above the monitor itself.

The Xeneon 32QHD165 integrates with both CORSAIR iCue software and Elgato Stream Deck software to unite your monitor with the rest of your setup even further. iCue enables adjustment of all on-screen controls, removing the need to ever reach behind the monitor for the physical controls. Through iCue, you can instantly swap your custom settings when switching between playing games, watching movies, working in Photoshop, or anything else – even doing it at the touch of a button on your Elgato Stream Deck or CORSAIR iCue Nexus Touch Screen.