Cosmoteer Will Officially Be Released In Late October

Indie developer and publisher Walternate Realities revealed today that Cosmoteer will be released later this month on Steam. The game has been hyped up a bit leading into Steam Next Fest as the team will be giving you the chance to create starships from scratch and have them manned by massive crews that you assemble, as you explore the galaxy and chart multiple star systems. Oh, and of course, dealing with a ton of aliens who don't like you and want you blown up as you attempt to smash them into pieces. As part of the lead-up to the game's release, the team has published a new video, which we have for you down at the bottom, detailing how the gameplay will work out and what you'll need to do to survive. Enjoy watching it as the game is set to be released on October 24th, 2022.

"Cosmoteer features extensive ship creation tools that offers vast scope for player creations what players can create. Form a crew ranging from half a dozen members to a thousand or more people, each with their own set of tasks to take on. Fully design how the ship is shaped and what the floor plan looks like. From where to put the engines and reactors to how many lasers to place, the ship creator is easy to use but offers plenty of complexity.

Dozens of star systems are waiting to be explored in Cosmoteer's several modes. The title of most famous "Cosmoteer" is up for grabs in the campaign mode, which can be played solo or with friends. Throughout the campaign players can accept bounty missions to defeat other ships for rewards. Players can also take their ship piloting and design skills to the test in online PvP modes. Those who aren't ready to battle other ships, can head into the Creative Mode where players can design cool starships with unlimited resources."