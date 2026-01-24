Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Countless Army, Dos Estrellas

Countless Army Confirms Console Launch Date

After already being out on PC via Steam for a year and a half, Countless Army will be coming out on all three major consoles

Article Summary Countless Army launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile after debuting on Steam in July 2024.

Experience reverse tower defense gameplay—send waves of undead to conquer six unique kingdoms.

Customize your army from 12 undead units, unlock 50 skills, and choose paths to victory.

Unleash dark magic, level up minions, and dominate 52 maps with strategic choices at every turn.

Indie game developer and publisher Dos Estrellas has confirmed that Countless Army will be coming to consoles. The game has been out since July 2024, as you play a reverse tower defense title in whichy ou're the one sending waves of enemies to take down bases of defence. Now the game iwll be out on multiple new platforms as we'll see it on all three major consoles on January 29, 2026.

Countless Army

Countless Army, is a reverse tower defense strategy game where you send wave after wave of enemies against villages and cities, with the ultimate goal of conquering the entire continent to rule over it as its undisputed Dark Lord. You can raise armies of undead (picking troops from up to 12 different types of monsters), choose in which order they will be deployed, and what path they will follow in their attacks – while you support their advances with powerful dark magic.

As your power rises, you will be able to level your troops up, choosing a specific class between 2 different types for each unit, and advance through a tree of 50 different skills. There are six kingdoms out there for you to conquer, all with different biomes, for a total of 52 maps. Extend your reign of terror and crush all resistance – it's fun to be evil!

A reverse tower defense strategy game: send waves of minions to test the defenses of every village

send waves of minions to test the defenses of every village Decide the order in which your troops are deployed and the path (of destruction) they will follow

in which your troops are deployed and the path (of destruction) they will follow Cast powerful dark magic to aid them in battle, choosing between 6 different spells

to aid them in battle, choosing between 6 different spells Invade kingdom after kingdom, each with different biomes for a total of 52 maps, until you conquer the entire world!

until you conquer the entire world! Unlock and commandeer new units, up to 12 different types of undead monsters

Level your troops up, choosing between 2 different classes for each type of monster

Advance through a skill tree with 50 unlockable new skills

