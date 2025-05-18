Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mimmox, Umami

Cozy Food Puzzler Game Umami Announced For PC

Create handcrafted foods like a puzzle that fit together like wooden blocks in Umami, coming to PC sometime later in 2025

Article Summary Umami is a cozy food-themed puzzle game coming to PC, where meals are built like 3D block puzzles.

Create mouthwatering dishes by fitting together pancakes, sweets, and onigiri in relaxing, timer-free puzzles.

Explore 15 hand-painted dioramas, each crafted by a team of dedicated artists for a soothing visual feast.

Discover secrets, collect cards, and meet charming chefs in a whimsical, stress-free culinary experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Mimmox announced that their new game, Umami, will be coming out on PC sometime this year. This is a fun and delicious cosy puzzle game in which you will be tasked with making special meals, but they are all coming together in pieces that you'll need to put together like a 3D puzzle. Everything is designed to fit together like they're wooden block puzzles, as you will fit them together to build mouthwatering food towers along with stacked cakes! The game has no release date yet, but enjoy the trailer while we wait for that detail to arrive!

Umami

Build mouthwatering dishes including improbably fluffy pancakes drenched in syrup, toothachingly sweet depictions of sugary snacks, and a hearty stack of onigiri made with fresh ingredients. Solve these puzzles and restore dishes made by friendly faces such as Chef Bumblebake, Chef Sushiba, and cooking couple Chefs Honey and Cuddle. Umami is as nourishing to play as these dishes would be to eat. The game is designed to be a soothing and satisfying experience, with puzzles featuring no timers, no pressure, and no warnings of wrong moves. In this stress-free space, play and discovery are the goal, and the dioramas are packed with flavour and secrets such as adorable animals to pet and collectible cards.

Looking Good Enough to Eat: Each of the game's 15 dioramas is hand-painted and has been lovingly crafted by the team's five artists, including experts in hand-painted textures, environment modelling, and detailed illustrations.

Each of the game's 15 dioramas is hand-painted and has been lovingly crafted by the team's five artists, including experts in hand-painted textures, environment modelling, and detailed illustrations. The Secret Ingredient is Love: A love for cozy and cute experiences, that is. This is a game that allows players to relax, unwind, and escape into a whimsical and welcoming world of foodstuffs.

A love for cozy and cute experiences, that is. This is a game that allows players to relax, unwind, and escape into a whimsical and welcoming world of foodstuffs. Tinker, Baker, Gourmet, Pie: From tantalizing breakfast dishes and gourmet lunches, to lavish burgers and towers of pastries, the puzzles feature a range of foods to satisfy every taste.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!