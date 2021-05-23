Creature Discomforts Part 2: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Review

The Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2 is ending in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This may just have been the game's cutest event… which might be odd to say considering a focal point of the narrative is Ron Weasley getting his mind tragically wiped, but you'll see what I mean.

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

The storyline: The poacher storyline from Part One continues, which was a surprisingly dark twist on what seemed like a light event, but I like how Niantic brought comedy back into it. J. K. Rowling 's writing was always good with dark humor, managing to make magical mishaps elicit a laugh without losing their gravity. That same tone is pulled off here with Ron's memory loss. We know it'll be back and it's serious while it's gone… but we also get quite a few genuinely funny moments.

The Special Assignment: The Assignments are in a good place lately, improving greatly over the tasks from just a few months ago. While the Exstimulo Potions tasks continue to feel like item drains, the amount of grueling tasks has been cut down on, which is appreciated.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Nothing!

Overall

This was a perfectly Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event. It pushed the narrative forward while still feeling a bit problem-of-the-month, which gave a nice Fantastic Beasts-themed break from the intensity of the ongoing Unforgivable storyline.