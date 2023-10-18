Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, skorupi

"Creepy Crawly" Skorupi Incense Day Announced For Pokémon GO

Niantic increases Skorupi's Shiny rate and doubles the length of the Daily Adventure Incense for Skorupi Incense Day in Pokémon GO.

This weekend's Skorupi Incense Day will give Pokémon GO Trainers increased odds of catching Shiny Skorupi, double the Daily Incense, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Skorupi Incense event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Skorupi will be attracted to Incense, and Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi.

Skorupi will be attracted to Incense, and Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi. Incense encounters: Bug-types from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time: Caterpie (can be Shiny), Weedle (can be Shiny), Pinsir (can be Shiny), Yanma (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), and Wimpod. Scyther (can be Shiny) and Dewpider (can be Shiny) will be rare Incense spawns. Poison-types from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time: Ekans (can be Shiny), Zubat (can be Shiny), Grubbin (can be Shiny), Stunky, Croagunk (can be Shiny), and Skrelp (can be Shiny). Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny) and Trubbish (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. This is the first time we've seen a Trubbish event feature in quite some time.

Niantic says: "Are you ready for a creepy-crawly event? Get ready for Incense Day: Skorupi! During this event, Incense will attract more Skorupi, and if you're lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one! And you can encounter more than just Skorupi—spend the day with your friends investigating the Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon attracted to your Incense. Only seeing one type? Wait an hour and see what shows up!"

"Are you ready for a creepy-crawly event? Get ready for Incense Day: Skorupi! During this event, Incense will attract more Skorupi, and if you're lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny one! And you can encounter more than just Skorupi—spend the day with your friends investigating the Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon attracted to your Incense. Only seeing one type? Wait an hour and see what shows up!" Event bonus: Incense is more likely to attract Skorupi. Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long when activated during the event. Increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi.

Field Research encounters: Niantic says: "Incense Day–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Bug-type and Poison-type Pokémon to earn rewards such as additional encounters with Skorupi, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!