Crime Boss: Rockay City Launches New Update & Weapons Pack DLC

Those of you enjoying Crime Boss: Rockay City can now check out a free update for the game, as well as new weapons to snag if you desire.

Developer InGame Studios and publisher 505 Games released a new free update for Crime Boss: Rockay City this week, along with a new DLC pack. First off, the game's new DLC is the Tactical Weapon Pack, and it will give you access to four new choices as you'll be able to select from the Slate 36, the Fiver Tactical, the Bohema, and the Urban Sweeper. You can snag it for free, but only for a limited time, as it's here for a few weeks, and then it's gone. We got more info on the free content update for everyone below, as it's also free when you update the game now.

"Crime Time — Crime Boss's equivalent of Quick Play — now features a new Respect stat, which increases or decreases depending on the successful execution of a mission. Higher Respect levels raise overall rank, unlocking additional missions, weapon rewards, character ranks, and more. Balance Respect against HEAT (the intensity of police response) to increase rewards and opportunities at the cost of more difficult missions. HEAT has been revamped to respond to player actions, so playing aggressively will result in a more aggressive police response."

"'Baker's Battle,' the main campaign of Crime Boss, features a lower overall difficulty for a more balanced, fair experience, and the quantity of loot bags now scales to reflect the number of players in a match. Improved aim assist for controllers allows for sensitivity adjustment to slow down targets, with slight bullet magnetism in effect, along with other features to improve the gamepad experience. Level up teammates to build the ultimate dream team. Characters in Crime Time mode now gain experience by being sent off to various missions. Raise their stats to reach a promotion and gain access to upgraded perks and gear. Weapons can now be picked up on the fly (at the cost of reduced damage), and the first stealth attack now knocks civilians, guards, and police to the ground without killing them, providing more options to approach combat."

