Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 505 Games, Crime Boss: Rockay City

Crime Boss: Rockay City Receives Console Release Next Week

505 Games will be releasing Crime Boss: Rockay City for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 digitally next week.

505 Games and developer INGAME STUDIOS confirmed this week that Crime Boss: Rockay City is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next week. The game was already released for PC back in March, so this basically moving forward with the console versions. You can snag the game digitally on June 15th, while the physical edition of both versions will be out on September 5th. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

"After the demise of the previous crime boss, there's an open vacancy for a new King of Rockay City – but it isn't just you who is fighting for the throne. Choose your crew based on their skills and expertise, and execute daring missions with the hopes of walking away with the cash, the turf, and, ultimately, the crown."

Make Sure You're Connected

Rockay City doesn't just look and feel like the 90s; you'll find a few familiar faces there too. From the charismatic Travis Baker (Michael Madsen) and his team of planners and handlers (Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, and Damion Poitier), to rival gang bosses (Danny Trejo and Vanilla Ice) and the righteous Sheriff Norris (Chuck Norris): it's not what you know, but who you know.

Keep Your Friends Close

Stealing everything from cash and drugs through to priceless artifacts is more fun with accomplices. Jump into the PVE co-op multiplayer and take on thrilling hits and heists with up to four players. Fail, and you leave empty-handed, but succeed, and you'll find yourself richly rewarded.

And Your Enemies Closer

Play as Baker in the single-player campaign as he builds his empire using strategy, cunning, and a little firepower to carry out heists and take territory from rival gangs. Winning the turf war won't be easy, though – between Dollar Dragon, Hielo, and Khan trying to take the city for themselves and Sheriff Norris aiming to stop you all in your tracks, this roguelike campaign will reward and punish in equal measure.

The Best Revenge is Massive Success

These aren't just nameless thugs – these are real people with real big problems. Explore how Cracker, Jupiter, Wiz, and the gang ended up in Rockay City and help them pull off different jobs to get back on top. Each story is made up of multiple missions, which allows you to fully experience their life of crime.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!