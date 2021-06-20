Cris Tales Receives New Cinematic Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Modus Games has released one more trailer for Cris Tales as we get one more look at the game before it will be released in July. We've quietly been in love with this game ever since it was revealed last year, as it looks and feels like a lot of old-school RPG/JRPG titles that came out in the '90s. This last cinematic trailer gives the game a breath of excitement and wonder as you will be jumping through time in an effort to save the world you live in and everyone else who lives there. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on PC and all major consoles on July 20th.

Discover a unique combination of branching stories, innovative combat, and classic RPG gameplay in Cris Tales' exciting and unforgettable exploration of how our actions echo through time. Join the newly awakened Time Mage, Crisbell, and her fantastical companions in a fantasy world facing a grim future. The powerful Time Empress and her forces threaten to bring about a cataclysm tearing apart Crystallis and the other four Kingdoms of the region. To stop the Time Empress and rewrite the future of the land, you will embark on a harrowing journey across the kingdoms, meeting and recruiting powerful allies to aid in the fight. Master their abilities and Crisbell's unique Time Magic to overcome mighty foes: send them into the past to face their weaker, younger selves; to the future where they've succumbed to all the damage of a poison applied in the present; or create your own strategies in this one-of-a-kind combat system. Your choices in this world will have far-reaching consequences for everyone you meet. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cris Tales – Opening Cinematic (https://youtu.be/KknPzbzj21s)