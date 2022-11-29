Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion Gets A Launch Trailer

Square Enix has released a new trailer today for Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion as the game gets a launch trailer. The team has been doing a pretty good job of ramping this game up as fans are getting an updated version of the original title. And while it does cover the territory of having Zack Fair introduced to the Remake series, this is basically a prologue game that dovetails off the last few bits of Final Fantasy VII Remake, as we all patiently wait for part two of that game to be released. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will be released for PC and all three major consoles on December 13th, 2022.

"The story of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion begins seven years before the events of Final Fantasy VII and follows Zack Fair, a young Shinra SOLDIER operative. As his adventure unfolds, he discovers the dark secrets of Shinra's experiments and the monsters they create. 15 years after the release of the PlayStation Portable exclusive original game, Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion features a complete HD graphics overhaul, a newly arranged soundtrack, fully voiced dialogue in English and Japanese, and an updated combat system. Square Enix also revealed details about the resolution and framerate that each version of Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion delivers: crisp 4K resolution on both PS5 and Xbox Series X (that's about 63 times more pixels than on PSP!) and a maximum of 120 Frames per second on PC for an, even more, fluid experience."

"This is more than a remaster, a game that crosses generations and platforms," said Executive Producer Yoshinori Kitase. "We are very proud of all the amazing improvements that the dev team has been able to include in Crisis Core –Final Fantasy VII– Reunion."