Critadel Is Coming To PC & Nintendo Switch In Late 2021

Nicalis Inc. and Pixelian Studio revealed that their roguelike shooter title Critadel will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2021. Taking a page from the Game Boy Advance-style of platformers, this one will have you running everywhere with one of three playable characters, shooting up the bad guys in an insane maze of rooms in a mechanical tower. Based on what we've seen from the trailer below, you'll need all three of them to navigate your way through everything in order to get to the end. Enjoy checking it out while we wait for more info on the release date.

Critadel is a futuristic platformer/shooter/roguelike in which players run, jump and blast through the convoluted pathways and secret chambers of a giant mechanical tower. A 360° aiming cursor allows ranged attacks in any direction. Enemies include deadly bosses and minions of the "Order of Noah," an evil faction that has seized control of the tower and seeks to recover ancient knowledge that can grant eternal life. A hardcore action game with GBA-inspired graphics and a pulse-pounding techno soundtrack, Critadel has been in development for five years under the working title of Babel. With three upgradeable characters, hundreds of continuously reconfigured branching paths and over 100,000 possible weapon and item configurations, it offers a unique experience each time it's played.

• Three different playable characters (fearless fighter Nox, mysterious cultist Ahnushu and combat android Alice), each with their own unique starting weapons/items, upgradeable abilities and unlockable costumes.

• 360° aiming cursor allows you to blast enemies in any direction.

• Dodge-roll maneuver with limited invincibility for avoiding attacks.

• Powerful weapons that can be purchased or found randomly in the tower.

• Collectible artifacts that give passive bonuses when equipped.

• Two types of in-game currency: crystals (found throughout the tower) and orbs (earned by defeating bosses).

• Two difficulty modes, plus a Boss Rush mode for replaying boss battles.