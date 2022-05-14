Critical Role Reveals New Miniseries With Exandria Unlimited: Calamity

Critical Role revealed they have a new miniseries coming this month as they will debut Exandria Unlimited: Calamity on May 26th, 2022. The series will be unlike anything the show has done before as this will serve as a prequel to the entire world of Exandria, which is where all of the adventures for all of their primary campaigns have been held. Essentially, we're going to learn what happened to the previous world that, for lack of a better term, current-day Exandria is built on. Here's the official rundown of the series.

Exandria Unlimited: Calamity is led by Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20), and stars Critical Role founders Sam Riegel (The Legend of Vox Machina, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina, Marvel's Avengers), and Marisha Ray (The Legend of Vox Machina, Final Fantasy XV), with Aabria Iyengar (Exandria Unlimited, Dimension 20), Lou Wilson (Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dimension 20), and Luis Carazo (NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T.) joining the adventure. An inevitable Calamity draws near as these six distinguished heroes from the Age of Arcanum work to uncover an insidious corruption beneath a city that they've sworn to protect. We know the ending, it's time to learn the story of how we got there… Beginning May 26, Exandria Unlimited: Calamity will air Thursday evenings at 7pm Pacific on Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels. VOD is available immediately for Twitch channel subscribers and will be available on Critical Role's YouTube channel at noon Pacific the following Monday.

The fact that the show is being led by Mulligan is amazing as he has done amazing work for multiple RPG shows for CollegeHumor, as well as other one-offs for various programs and charity events. He serves as a perfect DM to lead the group into an adventure, and we're very surprised Matthew Mercer (who has been the creative lead behind this fantasy world on the show) isn't at least playing a character in. Enjoy the trailer below!