Critical Role Will Complete Campaign Two This Thursday

The cast of Critical Role will be bringing a close to their second Dungeons & Dragons campaign this Thursday night after three and a half years. After concluding their first campaign in the Fall of 2017, the cast came back to another adventure (DM'd by Matthew Mercer) in January 2018. For the past three and a half years they have been telling a new D&D story with the characters who make up the new adventure group The Mighty Nein. That story has been winding down the past few months with their last story arc as they prevent the world's destruction while trying to save a fallen friend.

The conclusion of that tale will be taking place this Thursday, June 3rd, at 7pm PT on Twitch and YouTube, as they bring about the final leg of their journey. The episode will be just over seven hours long as they will be wrapping up a few loose threads and essentially saying goodbye. Well, at least, for now, as we're sure the cast will be returning for a third campaign, and much like the first campaign, we expect them to do special one-off episodes for special stories for these characters. We have more details about the adventure below. For the hardcore fans who want to hear more about the campaign, there will be a final wrap-up edition of Talks Machina hosted by Brian Foster next Tuesday, June 8th at 7pm PT.