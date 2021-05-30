Critters For Sale Is Set To Be Released On Steam This Week

Indie developer Sonoshee revealed that their upcoming game, Critters For Sale, is set to be released on Steam later this week. This is a bit of a mind trip of a game as you are essentially experiencing death in a choose-your-own-adventure kind of way. The game is comprised of five short stories called Snake, Goat, Monkey, Dragon, and Spider. Each one will take you on a new path involving different eras and locations, touching on themes like time travel, black magic, and immortality. Every adventure is different, and to keep things spoiler-free, there is a lot of freaking stuff happening in every story. The game will officially drop on June 3rd, but before that, you can check out more info on the game below.

A hybrid between Point And Click and Visual Novel, the game puts you in the shoes of characters that marked the unseen history of the world as we know it, right in the center of events that portray a cosmic force looming above, vouching for evil, wanting to see you and your world crumble. The actions and choices you make throughout the game influence the outcome of each episode, ultimately leading to your death or survival. Evade your doom, and you might be able to make a difference in the grand scheme of things.

The story unfolds in five episodes, playable in any order, taking you on journeys influenced by the surreal horrors of Middle Eastern and North African folktales. With multiple endings each, you will be able to live and relive the dreadful terror depicted throughout Critters For Sale. The game draws inspiration from The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, Arabian Nights, and other works in the surreal horror genre. As well as games from the monochrome Macintosh era and other point-and-click games from MS-DOS such as Cosmology of Kyoto.