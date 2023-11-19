Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Cross Blitz, Gamera Games, Tako Boy Studios, The Arcade Crew

Cross Blitz Receives November Early AccessRelease Date

The Arcade Crew have revealed the official release date for Cross Blitz, as the game will be released for PC via Steam next week.

Article Summary Early Access release date set for Cross Blitz on Steam, launching November 29.

Fables mode brings over 30 hours of adventure with diverse storylines and characters.

Roguelite Tusk Tales offers endless play with randomized runs and new upgrades.

Deep deckbuilding with 200+ cards, thrilling adventures, and an enthralling world.

Indie game developer Tako Boy Studios, along with publishers The Arcade Crew and Gamera Games, have finally given Cross Blitz a proper release date. Technically, the game is coming out in Early Access, so this isn't the complete version of the game. However, you will get to see the work in progress for this all-new RPG deckbuilder and what's to come from the team. We have more info on it below, along with the latest trailer from the devs, as it will drop onto PC via Steam on November 29.

"Heartfelt adventure meets fierce, strategic battles in Cross Blitz's Fables mode, releasing next month, as you'll join a memorable cast of characters on their remarkable individual journeys. Join the fearless pirate Redcroft as he strikes a deal to win back his stolen freedom from a merciless princess, or aid the famous pop star Violet in her search for an artifact to stop the evil escapades of a mysterious doppelganger hijacking her stardom. During each hero's adventure, you'll explore a variety of distinct locations and meet a wide array of colorful characters, all while unlocking a wealth of new cards, abilities, and relics. Use your treasure trove of strategic tools to craft the perfect deck that suits your preferred playstyle."

"In the roguelite Tusk Tales mode, face an endless challenge featuring five different playable mercenaries with seven different bosses to conquer in Cross Blitz, each with their own unique decks and relics. The challenges and possibilities in Tusk Tales are endless – with new foes, cards, trinkets, and more to encounter on each randomized run. Completing a run is just the beginning, as you'll upgrade your characters to suit your preferred strategies and unlock new mercenaries with entirely unique starting cards. Shape your own adventure across randomized maps while making important moment-to-moment choices as you craft an unstoppable deck."

Deep Deckbuilding Strategy: Build unstoppable decks from more than 200 cards, customizing and perfecting strategies to fit different playstyles.

Thrilling Adventure: Enjoy 30+ hours of thrilling adventure across different storylines as our heroes face a variety of trials and tribulations in the exciting story mode, Fables.

Endlessly Replayable Challenge: Brave the roguelite mode Tusk Tales and venture through a randomized map filled with unique battles and choices to make, all while snagging powerful gameplay-changing trinkets and unlocking new tools to use on future runs.

An Enthralling World: Brimming with colorful characters, peculiar locales, and delightful secrets, Cross Blitz is as fun to discover as it is to behold.

