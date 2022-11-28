Crossfire: Legion Confirms December Launch Date

Prime Matter and Blackbird Interactive confirmed today that they will be releasing the full version of Crossfire: Legion for PC in December. The game will officially leave Early Access on December 8th, 2022, and will come with an entire suite of gameplay modes. As well as a ton of additional features, new units, commanders, and the long-awaited final act of the campaign. You can see everything being added in the trailer down at the bottom as we now wait for next week to arrive.

"The world is in conflict. Black List and Global Risk are in a perpetual fight for the domination of their ideologies, but all is shaken up with the arrival of a new faction on the battlefield. Lead your customized army to victory on the proving grounds of a not-too-distant futuristic world consumed by corporate conflict. Crossfire: Legion is the ultimate fast-paced real-time strategy game. Whether you are looking for a highly competitive experience or prefer a slightly more relaxed approach, Crossfire: Legion has something in store for you. Prove your abilities in the online versus modes as you manage resources, consolidate a base and send your army to annihilate the enemies. Prepare yourself on the field of battle, hesitation is your worst enemy.

Crossfire: Legion also comes choke-full of exciting multiplayer modes that will test the full gamut of your abilities as a commander, from strategist to tactician – and have you realize that not all enemies are terrible foes. Unit control and tactics are core elements of Crossfire: Legion but success in battle starts before the first shots are fired. In Multiplayer, you are in full control over the composition of your army. Choose between three factions and customize your roster by selecting your troops, infantry, vehicles, and air units that will guarantee victory. All armies are led by a Commander; choose yours wisely as they bring special commander abilities to the battlefield, which just may turn the tide in critical situations.