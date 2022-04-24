Crossfire: Legion Will Be Launches Into Early Access Next Month

Prime Matter and developers Smilegate and Blackbird Interactive will be releasing Crossfire: Legion into Early Access as you can tackle the game in May. The build that they will be making available to players in May will contain the whole of the first Act for you to experience; as well as a chance to battle a co-op mode and two multiplayer modes. You'll also be able to compete across the multiplayer leader boards as you attempt to gain the top slot each week. The Early Access version will officially come out on may 24th, 2022.

The world is in conflict. Black List and Global Risk are in a perpetual fight for the domination of their ideologies; but all is shaken up with the arrival of a new faction on the battlefield. Lead your customized army to victory on the proving grounds of a not too distant futuristic world consumed by corporate conflict. Crossfire: Legion is the ultimate fast-paced real time strategy game.

Whether you are looking for a highly competitive experience or prefer a slightly more relaxed approach, Crossfire: Legion has something in store for you. Prove your abilities in the online versus modes as you manage resources, consolidate a base and send your army to annihilate the enemies. Prepare yourself, on the field of battle, hesitation is your worst enemy. Crossfire: Legion also comes choke-full of exciting multiplayer modes that will test the full gamut of your abilities as a commander, from strategist to tactician – and have you realize that not all enemies are terrible foes.

Unit control and tactics are core elements of Crossfire: Legion but success in battle starts before the first shots are fired. In Multiplayer, you are in full control over the composition of your army. Choose between three factions and customize your roster by selecting your troops, infantry, vehicles and air units that will guarantee victory. All armies are led by a Commander; choose yours wisely as they bring special commander abilities to the battlefield which just may turn the tide in critical situations.