Crunchyroll Games Announces Pre-Registration For Grand Alliance

Crunchyroll Games announced today that they have opened up pre-registration for their upcoming mobile title Grand Alliance. The game was made in partnership with VIZ Media and developer Gaudium to create this anime-inspired RPG brawler. Players must attempt to restore balance in a world that is constantly on the brink of war, with a slew of characters to choose from. You can read more about the game below and check out the awesome trailer for it, as we wait for the company to tell us when the launch date will be.

"Grand Alliance is a new anime-style RPG that takes place in an industrial age fantasy world at the brink of war. The Imperial family has been torn apart, and a tyrant traitor has taken over the once prosperous Alcyon Empire. The 5 noble houses that once served as an alliance now conspire against each other over power and control of the Spires, the source of powerful magic in the world. Your journey will follow the story of Amelia Ravensburg, the last true heir to the throne, and her closest allies in their journey to restore balance and return the land to its former glory."

Real-time Battles – Control the battlefield with a squad of three heroes as you fight off legions of enemies across an isometric battlefield. Drag and drop your skills to decimate your enemies and unleash your ultimates to turn the tide of battle. Precise movement and timing the right skills will make all the difference in battle.

Skill Equipment – Customize your play style and abilities based on skills. Heroes can be customized for a variety of powerful equipment and unique play styles with interchangeable skills that you collect throughout the game's progression.

Control Your Team – Mix and Match your team with multiple character classes. The gameplay consists of a squad-based RPG where you control a team of three heroes to clear dungeons and battles in real-time action combat. Squads possess complete freedom of movement on the battlefield and not restricted by turn-based controls or small combat stages.

PvP Arena – Compete against other players to see who has the strongest heroes at the Grand Arena. Bring up to nine heroes and formulate the best strategies to claim victory!