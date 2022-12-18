Teardown Launched The All-New Art Vandals Expansion

Saber Interactive and Tuxedo Labs released a new expansion into Teardown as players can find new ways to get back at people in Art Vandals. The expansion will have you going after an artist this time around as you will use all of your tools and some new ones at your disposal to steal from her in the perfect heist. We got the latest trailer for it down below as you can see what needs to be done to make this artist's life a waking nightmare of the most artistic proportions!

"In Art Vandals, players take on the role of Freya Woo – the daughter of Gordon Woo, who features in the original Teardown campaign. You'll visit the picturesque fishing town of Tilläggaryd, and its modern art museum with new missions focused on getting revenge against artist Kerstin Stråbäck. Steal her awards, escape with her art and destroy what you need to, all while using powerful new tools like the Paperboy Gun and Jackhammer. Art Vandals is available through the all-new Expansions section in the Play menu, as well as through the in-game mod menu to help introduce players to Teardown's powerful modding systems. Anyone can begin Art Vandals without playing the original story, but this challenging campaign is best undertaken by Teardown veterans with a bit of heisting experience under their belts.

"Plan the perfect heists with realistic physics in the fully destructible, voxel-simulated world of Teardown! Use a range of tools to manipulate environments to your advantage in the most creative ways you can imagine: bring down walls with vehicles, create shortcuts with explosives, stack objects to reach higher places, and much more. Run, jump, drive and slingshot in a full story campaign featuring 40 missions, test your skills in experimental challenges, create your own no-pressure experiences with unlimited resources in Sandbox mode, and discover unique designs from the community with Steam Workshop mod support. Just don't get caught!"