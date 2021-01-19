Crunchyroll Officially Launches Princess Connect! Re: Dive

Crunchyroll Games has officially launched the English version of their popular mobile anime RPG, Princess Connect! Re: Dive. The game is being published in partnership with Cygames and Funplex, as the gaming community for this launch has already received 800k global pre-registrants since pre-registration started on December 3rd. We have more info on ther game below as it is now available to download now on both iOS and Android devices.

The story of Princess Connect! Re: Dive follows Heroines to fight spirited, real-time battles across the land of Astraea. Players will collect and strengthen characters with different abilities and deepen their bonds to unlock exclusive story content. Fans also have the chance to unlock the fan-favorite character Djeeta from the fantasy RPG Granblue Fantasy. The game also features mesmerizing cinematics created by popular light novelist Akira as the main scenario writer, composer Kohei Tanaka who wrote the main theme song for Sakura Wars, and WIT STUDIO, the animation studio behind such hits as Attack on Titan among other studios. All players will receive 1,000 jewels to celebrate the launch of the game and an additional 2,100 jewels for surpassing 500,000 pre-registrants! Jewels are the in-game currency and can be used to unlock new characters and items.

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is also teaming up with Hololive Production, a talent agency for Virtual YouTubers, to bring fans sneak peeks and special livestreams of the game alongside Hololive EN! Below you can find a lineup of upcoming events with the Vtubers on their respective channels and at each event, five lucky players will win an additional 1,500 Jewels: