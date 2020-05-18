Crusader Kings 3 Will Officially Be Released In September

Paradox Interactive revealed that Crusader Kings 3, the next entry in the strategy series, will be released in early September. The game is officially up for pre-order as we speak, and will be released on September 1st, 2020. We had a chance to try the game out prior to the announcement in a special virtual demo and had a lot of fun exploring all the different options and aspects of the game. In certain ways, it plays a lot like previous versions of the game so you're given some familiar territory to build on. However, unlike the last entry, this one guides you a bit more into what to do and how to handle certain situations. So you're not exactly thrown into the deep end along with all your rivals and conspiracy for the crown around you. We have everything you can do listed below straight from the developer of what they've included, added, or changed since the last game was released in 2012. Enjoy the trailer and screenshots we have for you as well!

Character Focused Gameplay: Every character you play or interact with has their own unique personality. Events and options in the game are largely determined by the type of person you are.

Infinite Possibilities: Play as any noble house from Iceland to India, Finland to Central Africa over five centuries. Interact with wandering guests, stubborn children, devious spymasters and saintly holy men in an elaborate tapestry of medieval life.

Waging War: Rally your vassals and raise your men-at-arms to besiege enemy castles or put down rebellions. Personal prowess on the battlefield can win you great honor, but strategic planning is the path to victory.

Royal Marriages: Spread your dynastic DNA throughout the world, stamping your royal seal on the crests of kingdoms and duchies far and wide. Marry for power and raise children to press claims on new lands.

Saints and Sinners: Keep faith with your religious leaders or perform great crimes in the interest of the state. When the going gets tough, you can always embrace a heresy or craft a new religion more in line with your character's priorities.

Schemes and Skullduggery: Learn the secrets of your courtiers and vassals so you can blackmail them for their support. Seduce your way into a superior's good books, or plot the untimely demise of an unfortunate relative.

Events Inspired By History: Experience great holy wars, peasant revolts, cadet branches of dynasties, heretics, superstition, castles, knights and wars over inheritance.

3D Character Portraits: Characters age and change appearance as their traits take a toll on their body. The higher the rank, the fancier the clothing.

And much more: Holy Orders, mercenaries, pagan and Viking raiders, easily customized rule sets and a beautiful new map to play on.