Crusader Kings III: Coronations Arrives In Mid-September

Crusader Kings III: Coronations will bring players that exact thing to the game, as Coronations allow a transfer of power and more

Host and customize grand coronation ceremonies to legitimize your rule and impress your vassals.

Navigate court intrigue, with new opportunities to outmaneuver rivals during lavish coronation events.

Take post-coronation oaths, influencing your reign with fresh decisions and unique gameplay rewards.

Paradox Interactive has revealed the release date for the next DLC pack coming to Crusader Kings III, as players will experience Coronations next month. The name kind of says it all when it comes to content, as they will add proper Coronations to the game, granting you the ability to gather and host a grand ceremony marking the latest ascension to the throne. But rarely is it ever that simple, as there are always plots about and possible danger to the heir, which you can use as cover to undermine or eliminate court rivals before formally going through with the plan. We have more details about what to expect below from the devs, as well as the trailer fot it above, as it'll run you $5 when the DLC comes out on September 9, 2025.

Crusader Kings III: Coronations

Demonstrate your command of pomp and circumstance in Coronations, a new event pack for Crusader Kings III, Paradox Interactive's celebrated grand strategy role-playing game about dynastic rivalry in the Medieval era. This event pack adds Coronations as a new in-game Activity. Gather your vassals in a grand ceremony so they can bear witness to your ascension to the throne, or use the cover of this majestic event to undermine or eliminate rivals at court. Use this sacred royal event to chart the course for your rule and set the tone for how you will govern.

New Activity: Coronations

Legitimize your rule through grand coronations that will impress your vassals and neighboring rulers

Maneuver around faction members and detractors, hopefully forging a magnificent coronation from dangerous circumstances

Bring together your vassals for a grand ceremony to celebrate your new rule of the realm

Oaths: Take an oath after your coronation and declare an objective for your rule

Access new decisions with unique rewards to suit every playstyle

